MEMA to provide update as Hurricane Laura approaches Gulf Coast

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) will hold a news conference Wednesday afternoon to give an update on Hurricane Laura.

MEMA Executive Director Greg Michel will provide an update about the storm’s projected impacts on the state.

The news conference starts at 3:30 p.m. at Mississippi’s State Emergency Operations Center in Pearl.

