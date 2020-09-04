Memorial service for Chadwick Boseman held in his South Carolina hometown

by: Sean Noone

ANDERSON, SC (NewsNation) — Actor Chadwick Boseman was honored in his hometown of Anderson, South Carolina Thursday night.

The “Black Panther” star died on Aug. 28 after a four-year battle with colon cancer. He was 43.

Born in Anderson, Boseman attended T.L. Hanna High School before graduating from Howard University.

The city will hold a memorial service for the late actor starting at 7 p.m. ET at the Anderson Civic Center Amphitheater.

The daughter of James Brown, as well as Boseman’s pastor, were among the speakers at the memorial service

There was a showing of “Black Panther,” following the memorial.

NewsNation affiliate WSPA contributed to this report.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

