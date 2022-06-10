SHELBYVILLE, Ind. (WXIN) – Two Indiana men who set out on the Ohio River in search of catfish got their prized catch plus something extra: a sex toy in the 20-pound fish’s stomach.

Richard Kesar says he took his friend Jon Hoop out on his boat over the weekend. The two were hoping to catch Hoop’s first blue catfish.

Kesar says the scandalous fish was actually the first catch of the day. After Hoop reeled it and he netted it, they realized something was, well, off.

“We noticed when we got it in the boat that its stomach was huge,” said Kesar. He assumed it was eggs or maybe some wildlife the fish had eaten.

“It’s common to find other fish, sometimes turtles, muskrats, and other animals,” he explained.

The two went on fishing and caught two more catfish before Kesar took a closer look at the catch of the day. He said that when he pressed on the stomach, he felt two hard objects that he knew weren’t eggs.

When the pair got back to Kesar’s home in Shelbyville, it was time to find out what was inside the fish.

“We decided to cut it open, and we found the foam ball, part of a fish, and the other object,” Kesar said.

Jon Hoop with the blue catfish, Photo courtesy of Richard Kesar

Jon Hoop and Richard Kesar in simpler times, Photo courtesy of Richard Kesar

Richard Kesar with the “object,” Photo courtesy of Richard Kesar

Richard Kesar with the “object,” Photo courtesy of Richard Kesar

The “object,” Photo courtesy of Richard Kesar

The “other object” was an adult sex toy that the fish had somehow swallowed after the item made its way into the Ohio River.

“I have no idea how or why it ended up in the river,” Kesar admitted.

Kesar’s wife and 3-year-old daughter were there for the big reveal since his daughter likes to help with the fish.

“When it came out, Jon, my wife, and I started laughing. My wife immediately covered my daughter’s eyes and turned her away from it.”

He says his daughter keeps asking what was in the fish.

“It’s definitely something that doesn’t happen often.”

Kesar made a post about the now legendary blue cat on Facebook. It’s been shared more than 18,000 times.