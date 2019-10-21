Meteors from Halley’s Comet to be visible Monday night, Tuesday morning

(WIAT) — It has been 33 years since Halley’s Comet made its way to the Earth’s atmosphere. And it’ll be even longer until it returns. But there is a bright side. A very bright side.
The Orionids meteor shower will be visible in the sky Monday night until early Tuesday morning.
If you’d rather watch online, Stonehenge’s year-round camera is offering a view of the Orionids in a live stream from 6 p.m. to 11 a.m. CT.
Halley’s Comet will make its next appearance in 2061.
LATEST POSTS
- North Charleston Police Department went full pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month
- NCPD: Person hospitalized after auto-pedestrian accident in North Charleston
- Kristen Bell offers support in search for missing 3-year-old ‘Cupcake’ McKinney
- Smoke tests are performed in Dorchester County neighborhoods to check water and sewage systems
- Mason Prep 2nd graders visit Rob Fowler at News2