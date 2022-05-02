(NBC) — NBC’s “American Song Contest” is coming into the home stretch, the finale is a week from Monday and artists will be vying for a spot there in the second week of the Semifinals.

Washington’s Allen Stone earned the “jury pick” last week for the first spot in the Grand Finale of “American Song Contest.”

The remaining 10 acts from last week find out Monday whom America has chosen for the next four spots.

“I’m glad that’s out of my hands, said host Kelly Clarkson. “I’m like, ‘Yay! A cheerleader.’”

“We keep saying, we feel like we left our hearts out on the stage and that’s all we wanted to do,” said Dani Brillhart of Alabama’s Ni/Co.

“There’s nothing I can look back on and be like, ‘Yo, I wish I’d done this different or that different,’” said Jonah Prill, who represents Montana.

“I hope to be back here and elevate another time, so that’s my plan,” said Jared Lee of Massachusetts.

The night will also see 11 more acts return to the stage including Tyler Braden newly adorned with a wedding ring.

“We already had the date planned, so we knew if we made Semis, it was going to be really close, really tight scheduling,” said Braden who represents Tennessee. “But it has worked out for the best, I think.”

The same is true for American Samoa’s Tenelle overwhelmed to find out last week she was sticking around.

“We did it, I’m so happy right now, I don’t even know what to say,” said Tenelle.

Also savoring another chance is Kansan Broderick Jones.

“A month ago, I was just a kid in my basement and now, I’m looking up to these artists and stuff, and I’m right here,” said Jones. “It’s all surreal.”

The challenge now for all the artists is upping their game with their original songs.

“We’re going to have more lights, more dancers, more dancing from me,” said Grant Knoche of Texas.

“We’re not necessarily reinventing the wheel, we’re adding to it,” said North Carolina’s John Morgan.

And hoping it turns into a grand finale shot.

“American Song Contest” airs Monday at 8 p.m. followed by the season finale of “The Endgame” at 10 p.m.

Monday, 5/2 8-10pm: The Semi-Finals Round 2

TENNESSEE – Tyler Braden

CONNECTICUT – Michael Bolton

TEXAS – Grant Knoche

PUERTO RICO – Christian Pagan

KANSAS – Broderick Jones

NORTH DAKOTA – Chloe Fredericks

GEORGIA – Stela Cole

AMERICAN SAMOA – Tenelle

NORTH CAROLINA – John Morgan

CALIFORNIA – Sweet Taboo

Comeback Artist: NEW YORK – ENISA

Voting

Fans at home can vote for their favorite performances on nbc.com/ascvote, the NBC App and on TikTok. Voting for the Qualifiers will open Mondays during the show and will close Wednesday morning at 7 am ET.