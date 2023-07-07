The wanted man who led a multi-agency manhunt in the Francis Marion National Forest is out on the run again.

Nexstar affiliate WIVB reports Michael Burham escaped from a jail in Warren County, Pennsylvania, where he was facing kidnapping charges.

Jamestown Police said Burham was last seen around 11:20 p.m. Thursday wearing a denim jacket. Law enforcement is asking people in the area to lock their doors and be vigilant.

Burham was a suspect in the May killing of Kala Hodgkin. He later kidnapped a couple from their Warren County home and drove them to North Charleston, South Carolina where a multi-day, multi-agency manhunt took place in Charleston and Berkeley Counties.

He was eventually spotted behind a Huger couple’s home and taken into custody.

WIVB reports Burham was in the Pennsylvania jail to face charges related to that kidnapping.