GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Skunks purchased from certain Michigan sellers could have been exposed to rabies, the state says.

The warning applies to skunks purchased in the last six months from Countryside Feather Farm/Rose’s Skunks in Attica or through a Chesterfield Township/New Baltimore seller linked to Rose’s, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) said Wednesday.

The business provides domesticated skunks to those looking for pets, according to its Facebook page.

A skunk purchased from the business tested positive for rabies Nov. 29, according to MDHHS. Officials say they don’t know exactly how or when it was infected, but a preliminary investigation indicates rehabilitated wild skunks could have been co-mingled with bred and captive skunks at the New Baltimore site.

MDHHS says it has been working to reach buyers based on facility records and Department of Natural Resources permits, but it is notifying the public because rabies is fatal to humans and animals who become ill.

Even if a skunk was vaccinated against rabies, it could still be at risk, according to MDHHS. The department urges owners to have skunks tested for rabies.

“If you have purchased one of these skunks from these facilities in the last six months, we are urging you to contact your veterinarian to have the animal examined. If you have interacted with a skunk from these facilities, we recommend you contact your health care provider or local health department about possible rabies exposure,” Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, chief medical executive for the state, said in a release. “It can take months for rabies to show up in skunks. If the skunk you purchased is showing signs of illness or has died, please contact your veterinarian and health care provider immediately as you may be at risk for rabies and require treatment.”

For humans who have potentially been exposed to rabies, treatment is available to prevent infection, according to MDHHS.

In animals, initial rabies symptoms include fever, lethargy, vomiting and minimal appetite. The disease can progress within days to weakness, difficulty walking, seizures, paralysis, excess saliva, difficulty swallowing, strange behavior and aggression, MDHHS says.

In humans, early symptoms include fever, headache, weakness and discomfort. Rabies can then progress to anxiety, difficulty sleeping, confusion, hallucinations, agitation, paralysis, difficulty swallowing and a fear of water, according to the state.

As general rules to protect against rabies, MDHHS recommends avoiding contact with wildlife, reporting sick wildlife to the DNR, seeking medical attention if you are bitten or scratched, getting animals vaccinated against rabies and contacting a veterinarian if your pet is bitten or scratched.