Michigan family relieved missing teen was found as RI suspect faces judge

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — A Warwick man charged with sexually assaulting a Michigan teenager who had been missing for days appeared in court Wednesday.

Charles Morancey, 43, was arrested Tuesday night after police said they found the 15-year-old girl at a Warwick home.

Investigators allege the two met online and Morancey drove to Michigan to pick the girl up and bring her back to Rhode Island.

Morancey was arraigned Wednesday on four counts of third-degree sexual assault out of Warwick. Third-degree sexual assault is defined as having sexual relations with someone over the age of 14 but under 16—the age of consent.

The girl’s parents reported her missing on Friday, saying she left a note that she was running away from home. After she was located, the couple summed up their feelings in one word: relief.

“They found her. They got her, and we’re just all so happy that she’s coming home,” the girl’s father said.

“It’s been five days, only five days and my daughter is coming home,” he continued. “Other parents…they don’t ever get to see their children again.”

The judge on Wednesday revealed that Morancey was wanted as a fugitive from justice in Michigan on felony counts of accosting children for immoral purposes and use of a computer to commit a crime. He said that while the charges are serious, they’re not capital offenses, meaning he couldn’t hold Morancey without bail.

Morancey’s bail was set at $50,000 double surety on the Michigan charges and an additional $25,000 surety for the sexual assault charges. He was ordered to have no internet access and no contact with anyone under the age of 18.

Morancey is fighting extradition to Michigan. An extradition hearing was scheduled for Sept. 30.

The girl’s family said they hope he gets locked up for life.

“He’s the scum of the Earth,” her father said. “I hope he gets what he deserves when he stands in front of the judge and that final gavel gets smacked down, and he can live with the rest of his stuff of what he’s got to do in prison because that’s where I hope he stays for the rest of his days.”