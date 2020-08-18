Mineral County woman arrested for holding bank hostage with firearm

KEYSER, W.Va. (WBOY) – A Keyser woman is in custody after she took control of a bank with a shotgun and demanded that the FBI run a polygraph on her.

Mary Ann Crossland

Captain Shallon R. Oglesby with the West Virginia State Police released a statement explaining that Mary Ann Crossland, 38, of Keyser, entered into the Chessie Federal Credit Union with a shot gun and was, “making a demand that the FBI needed to run a polygraph on her.”

Captain Oglesby stated that Crossland would not allow the tellers at the bank to communicate with anyone outside. Crossland also held both the bank tellers and those inside against their will.

According to the release, Crossland was observed leaving the shotgun for a brief period of time to speak to negotiators on the phone.

The WVSP special response team members entered the room from the rear end of the bank building and was able to restrain Crossland, Captain Oglesby stated.

The Mineral County Sheriff’s office took custody of Crossland and took her to be booked. She is has been charged with felony kidnapping and prohibited person with fire arm charges. Crossland is currently being held at the Potomac Highlands Regional Jail.