DAVIDSON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Davidson College announced they located a missing student Monday, according to the school’s Facebook page.

Somers, a member of the 2023 class, was last seen Saturday evening before being found.

“We wanted you to know that Aedan Somers has been located and is safe,” the school said in a Facebook post. “We are grateful to everyone who helped spread the word and who called in tips.”

Aedan Somers (Courtesy: Davidson College)

“We are in contact with Aedan’s family to provide support,” Davidson College wrote before he was found. “Students affected by events should contact our counseling services if they are in need of support.”

The school additionally sent thanks to the Davidson College Campus Police and other law enforcement agencies that assisted during the search.