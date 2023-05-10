JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WDHN) — A 33-year-old Alabama man has been charged with murder in the death of a pregnant 19-year-old from Jackson County, Florida, who went missing one week ago.

Marquis Devan McCloud is accused of killing Anastasia Gilley and faces one count of capital murder during a kidnapping in the first degree, according to Jackson County Sheriff Donald Edenfield.

At around 2 a.m. Wednesday, May 10, a body, believed to be Gilley’s, was found near Dothan, sheriff’s officials said. Investigators are still waiting on autopsy results to confirm the identity.

Anastasia Gilley. (Courtesy: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office)

Gilley, who was four months pregnant, was last seen at her home by her father on Tuesday, May 2. Family members reported they last heard from her on Wednesday, May 3.

McCloud was arrested during the missing person’s investigation for allegedly violating his parole in Houston County, Alabama, by going to Florida. After his arrest, authorities discovered McCloud and Gilley had been in contact with one another and began questioning him on Gilley’s disappearance, according to Sheriff Edenfield.

The sheriff said McCloud was uncooperative during the investigation. He said it is unknown how deep their relationship with one another went.

According to court records, McCloud’s past criminal record includes charges of rape, fraud, robbery, making terror threats and more. He also has previous convictions in Georgia.

McCloud will stay in Houston County, Alabama, unless it is discovered Gilley died in Florida.

No further details were released as of Wednesday afternoon.