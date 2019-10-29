Missing teenager, suspected abductor spotted in Hanover county; manhunt underway

by: WRIC Newsroom

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that missing 14-year-old Isabel Hicks, and her suspected abductor 33-year-old Bruce Lynch were spotted in Hanover County, Monday night.

The pair were spotted in the Montpelier area of the County. Media were being asked to stay a few miles away in a Food Lion parking lot.

The Louisa and Hanover County sheriff’s offices said around 4 a.m. that they would be scaling back operations for the night, and they would come back out to search when the sun comes up.

A nationwide Amber Alert was issued Monday for Hicks after disappearing from her Louisa County home October 21.

