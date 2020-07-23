MLB opening game Thursday night with a special guest throwing out the first pitch

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – After a delay due to the coronavirus pandemic, it is finally opening day for Major League Baseball.

The first game will be this evening between the world champion Washington Nationals and the New York Yankees.

Throwing out the first pitch will be a heavy hitter in the medical field, Dr. Anthony Fauci.

He is the nation’s foremost expert on infectious diseases and a well-known Nationals fan. In a statement, the National’s called Dr. Fauci “A true champion for our country during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

MLB will have a shortened 60-game season.