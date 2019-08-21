Mom said two fake child protective services agents tried to take her son

MARYSVILLE, Wash. (KIRO/CNN) – A mother said two people showed up at her house, posing as child protective services agents, and tried to take her son away from her.

This mom has good reason to hold her 4-year-old a little tighter. She said two impostors showed up to her home, a woman followed by a man. (Source: KIRO/Cox/CNN)

“Haven’t wanted to let him go since I picked him up.” Jessi McCombs said.

She has good reason to hold her 4-year-old a little tighter. She said two impostors showed up to her home, a woman followed by a man.

“Said she was with CPS and that she was there about my son’s injuries and that they were to take him into protective custody,” McCombs said.

She said she was initially confused.

“I thought for sure she had the wrong house until she told me his name and birthday,” McCombs said.

She said both were dressed professionally when they showed up around 7:30 a.m. Monday, and the woman did all the talking.

“I asked her – ‘Can you show me some identification? Can you show me this order that you supposedly have?’ She refused to show me that.” McCombs said.

That was a red flag.

“These people were potentially trying to just snatch my kid, so I started panicking,” McCombs said.

She told us she then faked-dialed 911.

“She said, ‘We’ll come back later,’ and they left in a hurry down the stairs,” McCombs said.

McCombs made a report with Marysville Police, who told they’re now investigating.

She said she doesn’t know who would fake being CPS workers. Or why they chose her son.

“Adrenaline just pretty much took over — I wanted to get my son somewhere safe, sorry,” McCombs said. “It’s a lot bigger than just this one time. It’s like a constant thing that’s going to be in the back of your head.”

Police say they have not received any additional reports of bogus CPS workers trying to take children in the city.

The state’s CPS says law enforcement always accompanies staff, who always carry agency identification.