Monitoring children’s screen time during the pandemic

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – More children are spending time in front of their screens during the pandemic.

Virtual schooling forced a review about screen time beyond school. Experts say it is important for children to take breaks.

One pediatric psychologist says now is the time to get back to the basics.

“No screens in the bedroom, so not before bed or first thing in the morning, no screens at all during meal times and no screens in the car,” said Dr. Emily Mudd, Pediatric Psychologist.

Doctors are also voicing concerns about the blue light that comes from these various screens.

Research shows some short term consequences for our eyes, especially for young children.