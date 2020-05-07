Monsanto petitions to deregulate a variety of genetically engineered corn

GALLUP, N.M. (AP) — Traffic was almost nonexistent in this small New Mexico city, and just a handful of people waited their turn to get into grocery stores and other essential businesses. This place where rural residents from the largest American Indian reservation come to stock up on supplies is one of the nation's worst coronavirus hot spots, and the governor extended a lockdown Thursday to try to stem the spread.

The emergency declaration for Gallup, a gateway to the Navajo Nation, runs through noon Sunday. Patients have filled intensive care beds as COVID-19 infection rates here and in the surrounding county make the area one of the hardest hit by the pandemic. Health officials say per capita infections are 12 times that of New Mexico's largest city, Albuquerque.