GREENE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Cows are loose on Interstate 20 in Greene County, Georgia.

According to Lynn Carter, who supplied us with video, the animal in this video is between exits 138 and 142 on the eastbound side in between Crawfordville and Greensboro.

Georgia State Patrol tells us that a cattle trailer caught fire and several cows got out onto the interstate.

They’ve told us that some Greene County citizens have responded on horseback to help wrangle the cows.

Traffic is slow or at at a stand-still as roadwork is also being done.

Police and Fire have responded to the scene.

If you see said cow, MOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOVE OVER!