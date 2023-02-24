MOORESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Mooresville man was arrested after weed, guns, and cash were seized during a February narcotics investigation, according to the police department.

Tyler Moore, 26, was arrested on Feb. 22, 2023, placed in the Iredell County Detention Center, given a $100,000 secured bond, and is charged with the following:

Trafficking marijuana

Possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana

Felony maintaining a dwelling to keep/sell/use a controlled substance

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Possession of a stolen firearm

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Tyler Moore (Courtesy: Mooresville Police Department)

Police say they conducted a narcos investigation for complaints of illegal drug activity in the area of Osprey at Lake Norman Apartments. Based on that info, detectives began an investigation and found the apartment that was the issue.

After a month-long examination, detectives got a search warrant for the apartment.

When they executed the warrant on Feb. 14, 2023, they found over 21 pounds of marijuana, including THC vape cartridges, resin, and edibles. Authorities say they also found two handguns (one was stolen) and $4,000 in cash.