MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Passing showers and storms will still be possible throughout the evening, but the area will dry out later tonight. Temperatures will bottom out in the low-70s.

Luckily, as we head into tomorrow the models have taken most of the rain away for the entire weekend. Temperatures will be close Saturday and Sunday with the beaches staying in the mid-80s and the Pee Dee will be near 90 degrees.

Dewpoints are still going to be in the low-70s and therefore it is going to feel much hotter than it actually is. The projected heat index for the next three days will be low-90s for the Grand Strand and mid-upper-90s for the Pee Dee. Hydration and sunscreen will be a must this weekend.

A weak cold front is set to move through the area on Sunday, but the only change locally will be a wind shift from southeast to northeast.

Temperatures cool slightly on Monday. Currently, 85 degrees is the forecast for Myrtle Beach, and 88 for Florence. 30% of our viewing area is expected to see showers and storms primarily during the afternoon as the sea breeze front sets up.

The main takeaway is much more sunshine is on the way for the weekend, but keep an eye on the sky for a stray shower.