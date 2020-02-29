More than 1K coronavirus testing kits shipped to California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KRON) — More than 1,000 coronavirus testing kits are on the way to California.

Hundreds of Coronavirus testing kits are heading to California as state officials say thousands are still under surveillance for the coronavirus.

The Department of Public Health said Friday it’s set to receive an immediate shipment of up to 1,200 kits.

This comes as California used up most, if not all of the 200 testing kits the CDC had initially sent the state before the federal government promised to send more.

“We need to make sure there are plenty of test kits available,” Ami Bera said.

California Congressman Ami Berra led a hearing with the director of the CDC this week in washington..

“What I pointed out to him was, South Korea is testing 15,000 people a day, there’s no reason the United States shouldn’t be able to produce a large number of test kits and get them distributed across the country,” Bera said.

Exactly how soon they’ll get to california is still unclear.

“We were told the CDC would get the test kits there by next week. that’s probably not soon enough,” Bera said.

The CDC did not respond to a request for comment Friday.

