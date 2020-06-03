More than 40 BI-LO grocery stores to be sold to Food Lion

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Southeastern Grocers announced on Wednesday it would no longer operate stores under the BI-LO name.

According to a press release, the move will ensure the BI-LO’s parent company is able to “thrive and support the long-term growth of its core” brands.

Those brands include Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie.

Southeastern Grocers reached an agreement to sell 62 stores, including 46 BI-LO and 16 Harveys Supermarkets, to Food Lion and is actively exploring strategic options for the remaining BI-LO stores.

“The successful execution of our long-term transformation strategy may at times require difficult decisions. Today’s transactions are a critical strategic move and an important next step for our continued growth and broader evolution as a business. These actions will facilitate greater investment in our remaining footprint so we can continue to provide an exceptional shopping experience our customers can always count on,” said Anthony Hucker, President and Chief Executive Officer of Southeaster Grocers.

The transaction with Food Lion is anticipated to be complete by April 2021.