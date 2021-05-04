More than $50,000 in sports cards stolen from Knoxville memorabilia shop

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A suspected thief made off with tens-of-thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from a Fountain City memorabilia shop.

The owner of Eddie’s Sports Treasures, Eddie Barkley, says a man broke through his front door and stole more than $50,000 in unopened boxes of sports cards during the weekend.

“It’s my most hottest, valuable types of cards today. In the next couple weeks there will be something else that’s high end like that. But as of right now, that was my cream of the crop, so to speak.” Eddie Barkley, owner of Eddie’s Sports Treasures

The basketball, football and baseball cards were some of Barkley’s most valuable ones.

“I’ve got probably 200 different items on the shelves and he took all the most expensive ones and he did it within two minutes,” Barkley said. “One of the boxes that he took, it retails for $3,500. And I had eight of those taken.”

Barkley says he’s desperate to find out who’s behind the alleged crime. He’s also turned over surveillance video to the Knoxville Police Department.

“I just want to catch the guy. I mean I’m more worried about that than I am the money. Obviously, $50,000 is very important to me as it would be to anybody, but the point is I absolutely despise thieves,” he said. “We’ve got images of him, know exactly what he did the entire time in here, where he went, what he took, that type of stuff. And then we’ve got more footage to go look at for the parking lot so that hopefully we can find out what type of car they were in and then really actually be able to do something about it.”

Anyone that may know something about the crime should call Knoxville Police at 865-215-7212.

A few days earlier, an estimated $25,000 in sports cards was stolen from a memorabilia store in Lexington, Kentucky.