More than 5,400 quarantined after 367 people test positive for COVID in Union County Schools

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – More than 5,400 people are quarantined after 367 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Union County Schools.

Those quarantined and those who have tested positive for the coronavirus include students and employees district wide for in-person students and staff, UCS said.

Total Quarantined: 5,410

Elementary: 2,063 students, 82 staff members

Middle: 1,481 students, 49 staff members

High: 1,644 students, 50 staff members

Central Office: 0 students, 21 staff members

Total Positive:

Elementary: 113 students, 14 staff members

Middle: 91 students, 6 staff members

High: 133 students, 5 staff members

Central Office: 0 students, 5 staff members

In mid-August, the Union County School Board voted to make face masks optional. Union County is the largest school district in North Carolina not requiring face coverings.

Some parents flat out see face masks as a way to keep kids in school and out of quarantine because state guidance say a student doesn’t have to quarantine and can stay in class, if they’ve been masked and come into close contact with someone who tests positive for COVID at school.

Union County Public Schools said the district has a support plan for students impacted by quarantine.