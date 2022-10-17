CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A fight that broke out between over a dozen people at a Charlotte high school football game Friday night resulted in two arrests, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools said Saturday.

District leaders said around 9:15 p.m. during the high school football contest between Olympic and South Meck, a fight broke out that involved approximately 15 individuals.

Video of a recording of the game by the National Federation of State High School Associations showed a chaotic scene with about 10 minutes to play in the 4th quarter. South Meck had just scored a touchdown, cutting its deficit to 21-16. On the following sequence of plays, a penalty was called on South Meck for a hit to the head and as the clock was stopped, screams could be heard coming from the stands and the surrounding track. The chaotic disruption lasted for about 30 minutes and CMPD officers could be seen scrambling behind the Olympic bench and sirens could be heard in the background, presumably of more police arriving on the scene. The delay lasted for about 30-35 minutes.

CMS later said one juvenile was arrested, one cited, and a 19-year-old was released.

Friday’s contest was homecoming night at Olympic.

The fight began at the bottom of the bleachers in the home section and then spilled out onto the track surrounding the football field, district officials said.

It is unclear at this time what the charges are and this remains an active investigation.