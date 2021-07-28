Mother and 2 children assaulted, robbed in Asheville home invasion

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Police are investigating after a mother and her two children were assaulted and robbed in a home invasion.

A mother, 7-year-old child, and infant were assaulted and robbed by two armed males during a mid-day home invasion on Ascension Dr., Asheville Police said.

At about 2:10 p.m. Tuesday, a mother was at home with her two children when she heard a loud banging noise in the living room. Police say she found two men in her home, both armed with handguns.

According to police, while trying to get to her kids, she was physically thrown to the ground, and her 7-year-old was grabbed and held. The males stole a safe and a backpack and fled on foot. No one was physically injured.

The suspects are both described as black males. One has a medium build, beard, and was wearing black athletic pants, a black hoodie, and a blue hospital mask. The second has a thin build, shoulder-length dreadlocks, and was wearing black jeans and a black bandana facemask.

They are believed to be driving a white Hyundai Sonata (2010-2020 model year).

Detectives are investigating this incident, but need your help. If you would like to anonymously share information you can text TIP2APD to 847411, or use the TIP2APD smartphone app. You can also share information by calling 828-252-1110.