Mother attacked by woman in Little Caesars files lawsuit

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A woman attacked at a local restaurant filed a lawsuit against the suspect.

She’s also suing the pizza place where it happened.

We saw the video a month ago, Emily Broadwater severely beaten and the woman accused, Brittany Kennedy, in jail. Now, a lawyer wants her and Little Caesars pizza to have their day in court.

“We have sued them for gross negligence, which borders on almost intent,” said Joe Neal Jr.

Quantam Restaurants LLC, which owns Little Caesars, is named in a civil complaint filed in a Richmond County Court. According to LinkedIn, Quantam Restaurants is based in Chattanooga, TN and owns 59 Little Caesars across several states in the southeast. The pizza giant, located on Wrightsboro Road in Augusta, is being sued by Emily Broadwater, a mother attacked inside the store by another woman. Brittany Kennedy is in jail accused of aggravated assault, kidnapping and criminal damage to property.

Neal told NewsChannel 6, “The video just shows them standing there watching a violent, savage attack that was unprovoked by an innocent, paying customer who was with her two-year-old child. They allowed people to come in there and video tape it while it was going on. They allowed her to be dragged all across the restaurant. Did nothing, didn’t call 911.”

Neal shared the 911 call finally made during the May 17 attack.

“I was in here taking care of some stuff, then next thing I know I turn around two people inside the store fighting and the girl, she’s bleeding real bad,” the caller said.

Someone inside the pizza place did call 911, but Neal said it was too little, too late. And he adds others present who videoed the incident will be added to the lawsuit.

“A two year old baby had more courage than a grown man, grown men and grown women that worked at Little Caesars who represent that corporation did to try to prevent this attack and stop it and prevent my client from getting seriously injured and killed,” he said.

Neal said his client seeks compensation and punitive damages for the charges against Kennedy, adding cruelty and endangerment of Broadwater’s daughter D’Ani Jarmon. They are demanding a jury trial. The lawsuit describes the suspect as “heavy set” and the victim as “petite” and goes on to say Little Casears allowed a masked assailant to come inside the business for no purpose.

Neal submitted a Freedom of Information Act request for 911 calls to Smart Grocery, where Little Caesars is located, and said there were many calls made there.

Stack of 911 calls to Little Caesars area

Nearly one month later, he said Broadwater’s bruises have healed, but she’s still dealing with it mentally and emotionally and added her child has nightmares.

Emily Broadwater and her daughter, D’Ani Jarman, Joe Neal Jr and Broadwater’s mother.

“Business owners do have a duty under Georgia law to provide a safe business. They have to use a reasonable and ordinary care to protect their patrons,” he said.

Neal said Little Caesars has until July 4 to respond to the complaint. We will continue to follow this story.