RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Jontae Littlejohn took her first steps Tuesday inside what’s left of her Bostic Sunshine Highway home.

“I couldn’t believe it, all I could say was no and scream,” said Jontae Littlejohn.

A fire broke out Friday, resulting in the death of her two children, who were just two and three years-old.

She said she’s thankful she could say one last goodbye.

“I couldn’t even explain or describe the feeling that I got to have when I had been there and got to sit with them and say my final goodbyes and I got to hold my kids hands for a good amount of time and I’m glad I did get that moment to do that,” said Littlejohn.

Balloons were seen sitting beside the ashes, before family and friends released them into the air and shared memories of three-year-old Niya and two-year-old Nasir.

“They were my life, they were everything to me and I didn’t know or do know what I’m going to do without them,” said Littlejohn.

She said she’s hoping Tuesday’s balloon release and continuing to share stories will keep the memory of her children alive.

“Everything about them was just so beautiful and so precious,” said Littlejohn.

Fire investigators haven’t confirmed the cause of the fire yet, they said it is still under investigation.