(KSWB) – The long-awaited film adaptation of Delia Owens’ best-selling novel “Where the Crawdads Sing” is almost here.

On Tuesday, Sony Pictures released the first trailer for the upcoming movie starring Daisy Edgar-Jones (“Normal People”), Taylor John Smith (“Sharp Objects”) and Harris Dickinson (“The King’s Man”).

The story follows Kya Clark, an abandoned orphan who raises herself in the marshes of North Carolina in the 1950s and who later deals with the legal system after being named a suspect in the murder investigation of a man with whom she was once involved.

The critically-acclaimed novel was named the best-selling book of 2019 by USA Today. According to author Delia Owens’ website, the book has sold more than 10 million copies worldwide.

The trailer also features a special surprise — a teaser for a brand-new song from Grammy-award winner Taylor Swift.

Swift shared the trailer on her social media channels Tuesday morning, expressing her excitement for being involved in the adaptation of a book that she “got absolutely lost in.”

“‘Where The Crawdads Sing’ is a book I got absolutely lost in when I read it years ago. As soon as I heard there was a film in the works starring the incredible @daisyedgarjones and produced by the brilliant @reesewitherspoon, I knew I wanted to be a part of it from the musical side,” Swift wrote. “I wrote the song ‘Carolina’ alone and asked my friend @aarondessner to produce it. I wanted to create something haunting and ethereal to match this mesmerizing story.”

The film, directed by Olivia Newman (“First Match”), is produced by 3000 Pictures and Reese Witherspoon’s production company, Hello Sunshine.

“Where the Crawdads Sing” is set to be released on July 15.