NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating an interstate traffic accident that left one person dead on Monday.

Detectives say shortly before 8:30 a.m., officers were called to I-10 Wes at Crowder Boulevard in the New Orleans East area. Police say multiple cars were involved in a collision. One person was pronounced dead at the scene.

PHOTOS: Deadly crash on I-10E at Crowder Boulevard

Staff photo: Jeff Kent/WGNO

Staff photo: Jeff Kent/WGNO

We’re told the I-10 East on-ramp at Read Boulevard has been closed down. At the scene, one car was seen overturned while several other vehicles were flipped over on the overpass.

This is a developing story with updates to come as more information becomes available. Check back to WGNO on air and online for the latest.

Latest Stories