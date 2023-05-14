SHELBY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Three people including an 18-year-old and two 20-year-old’s were killed in a high-speed chase ending with a car smashing through a home in Shelby, Shelby Police and the Cleveland County Sheriff confirmed with Queen City News on Sunday.

The incident began as a 911 shooting call in Cherokee County, South Carolina involving two vehicles, the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office said.

Queen City News was on the scene after the homeowner said a truck smashed into his home overnight and the sheriff’s office, without giving a number, confirmed there were multiple occupants of the vehicle that were killed.

The homeowner said he was not in the room at the time of the crash on Mother’s Day morning, he says around 1 a.m. at his home on Suttle Street, and that he was fortunate to not have suffered any injuries.

BREAKING: Multiple fatalities confirmed, this started as a shooting involving two vehicles in South Carolina and ended in a high-speed chase in Shelby: Cleveland County Sheriff pic.twitter.com/I97Jiyt8WE — Queen City News (@Queen_City_News) May 14, 2023

Tire tracks and skid marks could be seen for about 40 yards leading to where the struck home was located.

There is no mention of any arrests.

Credit: Franklin Batten

Credit: Franklin Batten

Shelby PD said six occupants were in the vehicle and the homeowner said several of the occupants were ejected into his home after the vehicle crashed. This remains an active investigation.