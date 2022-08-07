CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTN) — At least nine people were shot during a mass shooting in one of Cincinnati’s most popular nightlife areas early Sunday morning.

Cincinnati police said it happened in the Over-the-Rhine district, at the corner of 13th Street and Main Street around 1:39 a.m., according to our affiliate WLWT.

Officials say nine people were taken to area hospitals for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say two officers saw a person shooting people on Main Street, and one officer fired one round at the shooter. Shortly after, officials say, the shooter fled the scene eastbound toward Sycamore Street.

It is unknown if the suspect was hit by the officer’s gunshot.

The suspect remains at large as of Sunday afternoon.

This is a developing story.