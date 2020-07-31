Multiple-structure fire forces evacuations from Ocean Lakes Campground

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – Horry County Fire Rescue is responding to reports of a several-structure fire at Ocean Lakes Campground Friday morning.

At 4:44 a.m., HCFR crews were dispatched to a three-alarm fire at 6001 S. Kings Highway, according to officials.

According to HCFR Spokesperson Tony Casey, multiple units have been damaged and many more have been evacuated.

Photo courtesy of Daniel Evans

Photo courtesy of Daniel Evans

We are still working to identify the exact number of buildings on fire. Witnesses told News13’s Ashley Hendricks at least three were burning.

This is an active scene, under investigation. Details are limited at this time. Count on News13 for updates.

