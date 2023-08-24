HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) – Alex Murdaugh, already serving life in prison for killing his wife and son, is expected to admit to crimes in federal court.

According to court documents, a change of plea hearing is set for September 21 in Charleston. Murdaugh had previously pled not guilty to the federal charges, which allege he stole more than $7 million from his clients.

This comes just one day after one of his accomplices, Cory Fleming, admitted to 23 criminal charges in a Williamsburgh County courtroom. Fleming had already been sentenced to 46 months in federal prison for his role in Murdaugh’s alleged schemes.

Murdaugh still faces more than 90 fraud charges in state court.