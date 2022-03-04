(NBC News) — On Friday’s “Dateline,” world-renowned snake breeder Ben Renick is found dead and first responders believe his missing anaconda could be to blame, but as the frantic hunt for a missing snake begins, the investigation soon reveals a tragic family saga and a sinister betrayal.

Here’s a preview of Andrea Canning’s report:

Dee and her partner flew down the dusty driveway toward the property. A 72-acre farm with several homes and buildings.

ANDREA CANNING: You arrive on the scene, lights are flashing, you guys are in a huge hurry. What do you see as you’re pulling up?

DEANNA WASSMAN: Multiple deputies out, guns drawn, ready to go into this building, but they’re still afraid to go in because they think there’s a 600-pound snake on the loose.

Deputies from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department had arrived there first, their body cameras rolling. The deputies located the victim’s wife who had called 911.

VICTIM’S WIFE: The whole building’s full of snakes.

DEPUTY: I understand you have an anaconda? Where’s that — where’s it at? I know it’s difficult right now, but we need to make sure nobody else gets hurt.

VICTIM’S WIFE: It’s down in the basement.

DEANNA WASSMAN: And I was not aware it was a snake facility, but my partner was because he was local to the area.

Some deputies also knew this farm was home to more than two-thousand snakes housed in a facility on the property.

And they knew whom it belonged to, Ben Renick, a world-renowned snake breeder.

DEE WASSMAN: So, I learn it’s a snake farm, and here’s all of these country guys that are terrified of snakes. I had been raised with a snake, I wasn’t afraid of a snake. So they’ve all got out shotguns and they’re ready to just start blasting at a snake if it comes up. I’m like, “Come on, guys.”

ANDREA CANNING: The police?

DEANNA WASSMAN: Yes, the police. It’s a 600-pound snake, you’re gonna see it coming.

So Dee went inside — only to find she was too late.

DEE WASSMAN: It was obvious he was gone

There was no helping Ben Renick.

