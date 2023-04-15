CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A murder suspect is wanted after being erroneously released from the Mecklenburg County Detention Center on Thursday, April 13, according to the sheriff’s office.

Jaylan Davis, 25, is charged with murder and other violent felonies.

Jaylan Noah Davis (Courtesy: Mecklenburg County Detention Center)

Deputies say Davis was processed out of jail after a court order indicated that charges against him were dismissed.

Officials advised those charges, however, were not dismissed, and the order was a clerical error.

Davis is described as a 5’10” male and should be considered ‘armed and dangerous’; the public is urged to avoid him.

“Our deputies and local law enforcement officials are working diligently to locate Mr. Davis and return him to custody,” said Sheriff McFadden. “This is an unfortunate situation, but one we hope to rectify as quickly as possible.”

Should you see or encounter Davis, call 911 immediately.