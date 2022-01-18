Murder suspect extradited, booked into Muscogee County Jail

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A man wanted for a Columbus murder has been extradited back to Muscogee County after being arrested in South Carolina earlier in the month.

Corey Troupe, 24, was booked into the Muscogee County Jail on Friday, following his extradition. A warrant for Troupe’s arrested was issued on Jan. 4, 2022, in connection to the June 2021 murder of Marcel Samedi.

Jail records show Troupe was arrest on Jan. 11, 2022 in South Carolina.

Samedi was shot and killed on June 5, 2021 at Luther Wilson Apartments. Police said his body was found laying on the ground in the 3400 block of 8th Avenue, near building 108-A.

Troupe is the second suspect arrested in connection to Samedi’s murder.

On Jan. 5, 2022, Elysia Cooley turned herself into police after a warrant for her arrest in connection to Samedi’s murder was issued the day before.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Sergeant D. Baker at 706-225-4296 or dbaker@columbusga.org.

