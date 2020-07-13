Museums now reopening, taking new precautions to protect all guests

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Museums around the world have begun the reopening phase, with new safety measures.

The International Spy Museum in Washington DC is giving every visitor their own stylus to manipulate digital interactive exhibits.

Capacity is limited and masks are required by all guests.

“People are going to be able to see usually whales and otters, seals, sea lions and birds and they have not been sheltering in place,” said Cynthia Vernon, CEO of Monterey Bay Aquarium.

The American Alliance of Museums estimates institutions have lost a collective $33 million a day during the shutdown.