Myrtle Beach man arrested after deputies say he led them on car chase down I-95

by: Matt Fortin

Michael Dean Davis (Source: Florence County Detention Center)

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – A Myrtle Beach man was arrested Saturday night after allegedly leading deputies on a car chase down Interstate 95.

Florence County deputies charged Michael Davis, 22, with failure to stop for a blue light and driving with a suspended license, among several other charges.

Davis led deputies on a chase along I-95 South from Highway 52 to Interstate 20, according to Chief Deputy Glen Kirby with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office

The chase came to close on Interstate 20 after Davis wrecked, Chief Kirby said.

He was booked into the Florence County Detention Center at 11:30 Saturday night.

No one was hurt in the ordeal.

