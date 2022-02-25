(NBC News) — Friday on “Dateline,” when Colorado mother Suzanne Morphew vanishes on Mother’s Day in 2020, investigators are left with minimal clues until a recording device exposes a potential motive.

“Dateline NBC” reveals new details in the case, as well as an exclusive interview with Suzanne’s sister-in-law and newly released police bodycam footage from the day she went missing.

Here is a preview of Keith Morrison’s report:

All through the spring and summer of 2020, friends and family — like Barry’s sister Marcy — were consumed by the search for Suzanne Morphew.

KEITH MORRISON: What was Barry telling you about this search?

MARCY MACLACHLAN: That they were going sunup to sundown, he and his friends.

By the end of summer, there was still no news. Suzanne’s brother Andy, back in Indiana, was frustrated.

ANDREW MOORMAN: It’s torturous. Not knowing is horrible. We need closure. You can’t go to bed. You can’t wake up. You can’t even take a nap without thinking about this. And it’s just horrifying.

So, Andy took matters into his own hands, four months after Suzanne’s disappearance.

Andy: Everybody, get your phones out.

Andy went to Colorado and “Dateline” went along as he led his search party of volunteers, with help from the sheriff’s department and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.

The searchers combed the Morphew’s property and hundreds of acres of the surrounding wilderness. They found some shreds of clothing debris they thought could be important. But, most of all — the search re-ignited interest in the case.

ANDREW MOORMAN: The story kinda went lame for a while, and it’s back on the front page now.

Was it ever.

Watch Friday’s “Dateline,” on News 2 at 10 p.m.