A Massive alligator was caught on camera taking a stroll near a busy overpass in North Carolina this morning.

This ginormous gator was seen on a bridge underneath an overpass in Wilmington Tuesday morning. Police temporarily closed the street until the gator decided to slowly move out of the way.

The reptile took its time, momentarily stopping to rest in the shade.

But eventually, with pressure from surrounding officers, the gargantuan gator moved into the marsh next to the bridge.