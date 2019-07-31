Names released of Fort Bragg paratroopers killed in Afghanistan

WASHINGTON (AP/WNCN) – The Pentagon has announced the names of two U.S. soldiers who were killed in Afghanistan on Monday.

The Defense Department says 20-year-old Pfc. Brandon Jay Kreischer of Stryker, Ohio, and 24-year-old Spc. Michael Isaiah Nance of Chicago died “as a result of wounds sustained in a combat-related incident” in Tarin Kowt, in southern Afghanistan.

Kreischer is survived by his wife of Fayetteville, North Carolina.

Pentagon spokesperson Jessica R. Maxwell says the incident is under investigation.

3rd Brigade Combat Team paratroopers dismount vehicles to speak with local Afghan Security Forces during a patrol in Kandahar, Afghanistan last week. Image from 3rd Brigade Combat Team.

CLICK IMAGE TO ENLARGE

Both soldiers were assigned to the Army’s 82nd Airborne Division, based in Fort Bragg, North Carolina.

U.S. officials said Monday that an Afghan soldier had shot and killed two American service members in Afghanistan.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to speak on the record about details that had not yet been made public.

Kreischer and Nance were assigned to 1st Battalion, 505th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, Fort Bragg.

Nance is survived by his father of Chicago, Ill. and mother of Glenwood, Ill.

“These young men were true All Americans and embodied the qualities of selfless service and courage as they answered our nation’s call to deploy to Afghanistan,” said Col. Arthur Sellers, Commander of the 3rd Brigade Combat Team.

Nance joined the Army in January 2017 while Kreischer joined the Army in June 2018. They both completed various training and Airborne School at Fort Benning, Ga. before being assigned to 1-505th PIR as automatic riflemen.