NASCAR moves All-Star race out of Charlotte citing COVID-19

NASCAR is moving its All-Star race out of Charlotte, and the organization will make formal announce Monday night, Fox 46 has confirmed.

Citing North Carolina’s troubling increase in coronavirus cases, officials say the race will be moved to Bristol Motor Speedway in Tennessee and that the

🚨🚨 SOURCES:

I am told Tennessee is willing to allow up to 30,000 fans for the @NASCAR All-Star race!

That is significantly more than Charlotte or Talladega. — Will Kunkel (@WillKunkelFOX46) June 15, 2020

NASCAR will make a formal announcement during a news conference Monday night at 7:15 p.m.

Charlotte has been home to the All-Star race since 1985.

FS1 will carry the broadcast.

The All-Star race had already been altered when NASCAR indefinitely postponed races right in the middle of the season due to the pandemic. It was scheduled to take place for May 16 and then moved to July 15 with the altered schedule.

Sunday’s race from Miami-Homestead was the first race that was held with fans, which included about 1,000 military personnel. It is unclear if NASCAR and North Carolina state leaders had any dialogue following Sunday’s successful race in Miami.

Earlier this month, The Republican National Convention was also moved out of Charlotte, from the Spectrum Center, to Jacksonville, Florida.