NASCAR’s Kaulig Racing tractor trailer crashes on I-40 in McDowell Co.

McDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A NASCAR tractor trailer crashed Wednesday evening on Interstate 40 in McDowell County.
North Carolina State Highway Patrol said the single-vehicle crash happened at about 5 p.m. near mile marker 93.
The NASCAR tractor trailer for Kaulig Racing was traveling westbound on I-40 when it went off of the right side of the roadway, crashed through the guardrail, traveled down an embankment and overturned in the woods.
The tractor trailer driver and passenger were taken to Mission Hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.
The drivers for the Number 10 Kaulig Racing car include Ross Chastain, AJ Allmendinger and Elliott Sadler, according to the Kaulig Racing website.
Troopers will continue to investigate the crash.