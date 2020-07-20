Happy Moon Day!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Today is Moon Day, which is marking the 51st anniversary of man’s first lunar landing.

On July 20, 1969, Apollo 11 carried the first set of humans to the moon. Six hours after landing, Neil Armstrong stepped foot on the lunar surface.

Next to step outside the spacecraft was Buzz Aldrin. The men collected a total of 47.5 lbs. of lunar material.

Televisions around the world showed live broadcasts of the mission to millions of Americans back home to witness the monumental moment in history.

President Richard Nixon made the first Moon Day proclamation for July 20 in 1971, two years after the official landing.

12 states have sponsored bills recognizing Moon Day, but it has not had enough support to be federally recognized yet.

NASA reported the moon landing as being the “single greatest technological achievement of all time.”