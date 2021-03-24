National Weather Service upgrades High Point tornado to EF-1

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WNCN/WGHP) – The National Weather Service upgraded the tornado that hit High Point last week to an EF-1.

The tornado touched down Thursday shortly after 5 p.m. and was on the ground for almost 5 minutes. The NWS originally rated it an EF-0 on Friday, but on Tuesday upgraded it to an EF-1.

According to the update, the tornado was 500 yards wide at its peak, had maximum wind gusts to 95 mph, and had a 2.5-mile path.

During the storm, anchors at sister-station WGHP in High Point experienced a scary moment as the storm went right by its studio.

“In my 37 years working at FOX 8, I have never experienced anything like that. I have never heard the roof rattle like that and we have never had to leave the studio in a broadcast like we just did,” anchor Neill McNeill said.

As of Friday, no injuries or deaths were associated with the storm.