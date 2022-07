HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — NBA legend Bill Russell has died at the age of 88, according to Shams Charania.

Russell starred for the Boston Celtics from 1956-1969 winning a record-setting 11 NBA championships.

Russell was also a five-time MVP and 12-time All-Star. The NBA Finals Most Valuable Player Award is named after him.

He was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2011.

He passed away peacefully.