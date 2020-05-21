NBC hosts virtual Red Nose Day special Thursday night

The 6th annual Red Nose Day fundraising event is set to air Thursday night on NBC.

The event, which is going virtual this year, raises money to lift children out of poverty here in the United States and around the world.

“This Is Us” stars Justin Hartley and Mandy Moore will host the event with many celebrities participating from home, including VEEP co-star Tony Hale.

“It’s definitely a very unique time, and there’s a lot of just anxiety about basic needs in many people’s lives,” he said.

Julia Roberts, Steve Martin, Paul Rudd, Kelly Clarkson, One Republic, Meghan Trainor, Sam Smith, and James Taylor are all participating in Thursday’s fundraising event.

Red Nose Day airs at 9:00 p.m. on News 2 following the Red Nose event, Celebrity Escape Room, with Courtney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, and Ben Stiller which airs at 8:00 p.m.

You can make a donation online here.