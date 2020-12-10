NBC’s ‘One Night Only: The Best of Broadway’ to showcase new performances and performers

(NBC) – Broadway may be shut down because of the pandemic, but if we got a taste of it during the “Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade” an even bigger dose is on the way tonight on NBC.

The two-hour special “One Night Only: The Best of Broadway” will showcase new performances from some of Broadway’s top shows and performers.

The show’s also serving as a fundraiser to drum up money to help members of the Broadway community who’ve been put out of work since last spring.

“A hope for the performers, a hope for the people that are watching,” remarked Natasha Yvette Williams, a “One Night Only” star. “It’s a slice of Broadway we’re missing. Broadway’s been shut down for quite a while. People have lost their jobs and lots of things. But the fact that we’re coming together and you’re saying that this is a special thing to be able to watch these shows and watch these select performances is hope for tomorrow. That we will return and it is going to get better.”

Tina Fey will host “One Night Only: The Best of Broadway” and among the slated performers – Barbra Streisand.

Watch tonight at 8 p.m., followed by a Time Magazine special honoring its “Person of The Year.”