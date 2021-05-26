NBC’s ‘The Voice’ crowns season 20 winner

(NCB) – NBC’s “The Voice” crowned its season 20 winner. Tuesday night it came down to the two artists many expected to be the finalists.

Team Blake’s 19 year old from Philadelphia won “The Voice” Season 20 crown beating out Team Kelly’s Kenzie Wheeler.

“I think it’s definitely going to settle in once I get a chance to chill and relax and let it all sink in,” said Cam Anthony after his victory.

The teen maintained a serene calm in the final moments leading up to his victory, even if his coach did not.

“When they said, “the winner is,” and I couldn’t breathe and my throat went dry and I was about to pass out,” said Shelton.

Tension was high for the runner-up as well.

“Our names, Cam, Ken, it’s kinda close,” said Wheeler. “Cam deserved it so much. He’s amazing.”

That’s an opinion shared by Anthony’s coach. He watched the singer showcase a range of musical styles throughout the season and predicts stardom.

“I know enough about coaching to know when to stay out of the way and when to get involved and Cam has literally been the easiest,” said Shelton.

Shelton’s eighth victory as a coach could turn out to be a milestone, one as the teen savors what has been a musical adventure.

“I was just reflecting over the experience,” said Anthony. “It has been life-changing and I would never change it. It was perfect the way it was.”

An unlikely pairing between coach and artist yielding the ultimate feel-good moment

Anthony’s colleague on Team Blake, Jordan Matthew Young, finished third, followed by Team Nick’s Rachel Mac in fourth and Team Legend’s Victor Solomon in fifth.

The show returns in the fall with Ariana Grande joining the coaching ranks as Nick Jonas takes a break.