QUEEN CITY NEWS – An Amber Alert has been issued for an endangered North Carolina three-year-old, the North Carolina Department of Public Safety announced Saturday.

The alert was issued out of South Carolina’s Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office for Rhy-Lea Tyler. Tyler is believed to be with Stephanie Spencer, 54. The relationship between the two has not been defined.

Stephanie Spencer (NCDPS)

Anyone with information should immediately call 911.